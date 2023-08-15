By Aaron Hindhaugh • 15 August 2023 • 14:30

Image of Manchester United club crest. Credit: Tatohra/Shutterstock.com

Manchester United Women have reportedly agreed a fee with Barcelona and Brazil star Geyse, after just one season in Spain with the Catalonian giants.

The Red Devils have had a pretty torrid summer as things stand with Women’s Super League stars Alessia Russo, Ona Batlle, and Kirsty Hanson having left Man United for pastures new, while only two new players have arrived in the form of Gemma Evans and Evie Rabjohn.

Both of those players are indeed solid additions, but respectively, they aren’t going to be the ones that keep them in the Champions League spots and furthermore, ensure they can have a solid campaign in Europe, but their outlook on transfers could soon be about to change.

Man United agree deal to sign Geyse

That is because, according to sources and reports, Geyse has already been in Manchester over the last 24 hours to discuss personal terms and take in what is likely to be her new surroundings, with this deal showing the Red Devils still have a great pulling power in the Women’s game.

Geyse has spent the sole season with Barcelona managing to score six times in just 20 league appearances, which at 25 years old isn’t too impressive, but when she is competing with players such as Caroline Graham Hansen and Asisat Oshoala, that should be seen as a decent return.

Unable to help Brazil get out of the group stages at this summer’s World Cup will have been shocking and heartbreaking for Geyse, however, from Man United’s point of view, it meant they could accelerate this deal and try to get it over the line as soon as possible.

Marc Skinner finally being backed in the transfer market

While replacing Alessia Russo will be almost impossible given how perfect her physical attributes were for Marc Skinner and Man United, bringing in a Brazilian international who has also played for and won the Champions League with Barcelona – one of the greatest Women’s teams at club level in history – will be a pretty good way to help soften the blow.

The Brazilian international did only manage to register one assist at the World Cup, but with her country only scoring five goals overall, it was always going to be difficult for her to showcase her true ability on the world stage, beyond the World Cup, the Women’s Super League is the next best way to show the world what you are like as a footballer.