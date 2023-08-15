Manchester United Fans Stage Major Protest Outside Old Trafford

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 15 August 2023 • 13:00

An aerial view of Manchester United's stadium, Old Trafford.

Prior to their opening game of the Premier League season, a section of Man United fans staged a protest against their owners and directors, who refuse to make a decision over Mason Greenwood.

The disgraced Man United attacker is still contracted to the club despite all the online evidence that emerged about what he allegedly did to his girlfriend and how he seemed to hit and batter her when she was at her most vulnerable, although should have been safe in their home.

Greenwood has not played any football this year, however, Man United have so far, decided against making a decision on his future, which many within the wider world feel is quite shocking given the alarming videos and photos that emerged prior to his arrest, but it has since went further.

Man United fans protest against Mason Greenwood development

In a summer that has been focussed around Women’s football during what has been a simply fantastic World Cup out in Australia, Man United has decided to take this opportunity to try and empower women, or at least that’s what this last PR stunt was thought to be doing by powerful men who have no grasp on the real world or what Women in sport go through every day.

It’s been reported that a decision on Greenwood’s future has been delayed because directors and people at Man United wish to make a more measured judgment, by consulting their Women’s team post-World Cup about what they believe should be done with Greenwood in terms of his Man United future.

Ahead of Manchester United’s @premierleague home opener vs. Wolves, fans protest 👹 It has been reported that United are waiting to talk to the women’s team before making a decision on allowing Mason Greenwood back to the club (instead of just doing what’s right). pic.twitter.com/t7pLDfOuPP — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) August 14, 2023

This decision received immediate backlash from football fans all over the country and a section of the Red Devils fanbase made their feelings known pre-Wolves game on Monday by holding up signs that read ‘Don’t leave the decision up to the Women’s team’ followed by some expletives.

Women in sport continue to be ignored

For Man United – one of the biggest and most powerful clubs in the world – leaving such a huge decision at the feet of top-level female athletes is an insult and just goes to show how some people are simply refusing to accept their Women’s players as the elite sportspeople they are and instead, wish to use them as PR stunts.

If Man United really cared about their Women’s players then a decision on Greenwood would have already been made, and it would be to terminate his contract because nobody should have to share a workspace or building with a man who is capable of doing what he reportedly did to his girlfriend.