By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 August 2023 • 13:20

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. image: wikipedia

Manchester United Women are said to be continuing their talks with Kerolin, as they look to persuade her to leave the NWSL and join the Red Devils.

Kerolin certainly didn’t do much to help her case for a big money move away to the Women’s Super League after her performances in the Women’s World Cup as she featured in all three games for Brazil, but failed to put her mark on the tournament and get on the scoresheet.

However, whatever she did or didn’t do at the World Cup would likely not make much of a difference to Man United’s interest in the attacker as it reportedly dated back to pre-tournament, although if she had starred and carried her country further into the World Cup, her price tag may have been bumped up.

Man United remain in talks with Kerolin

It’s being reported that Marc Skinner sees Kerolin as an ideal Alessia Russo replacement but that may be a bit too much because of how effective Russo was in Man United’s system, although bringing in a Brazilian international would be a big boost for the Red Devils.

Especially, when they have been experiencing such a frustrating summer having lost Russo, Ona Batlle, and most recently, Kirtsy Hanson, who has left the club to join the exciting and ambitious Aston Villa Women, whom she spent last season on loan with and did very very well.

According to Soccerdonna, Kerolin has a market value of around €200,000, which would likely make her a record signing for the Red Devils, but with talks still not advancing very quickly, it seems as though any such blockbuster is still some way off from being completed.

Skinner still searching for Russo’s replacement

However, with the Women’s Super League not starting until October due to the number of players involved in this summer’s World Cup, Man United don’t need to force anything in time for the first game of the season and could even wait until near the deadline to try and land Kerolin for a cheaper price and call NC Courage’s bluff.

If it’s Kerolin, then it’s great for the Red Devils, but if she proves to be unattainable, then Man United must quickly move onto other targets or they can kiss away any chance of a solid Champions League campaign and even qualifying for that very competition again next season.