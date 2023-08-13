Transfer News: Manchester United Star Confirms Exit To Rival Club

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 August 2023 • 13:45

Image of Manchester United club crest. Credit: Tatohra/Shutterstock.com

Manchester United Women’s Kirsty Hanson has completed her long-awaited and anticipated move to fellow Women’s Super League side Aston Villa.

Hanson enjoyed a stunning season out on loan with Villa last season as they recorded a very impressive and admirable fifth-place finish in the Women’s Super League and the Scotland international was a huge reason behind their success as she featured in 20 league matches.

The Scotland wizard established herself as a very solid and dependable WSL player last campaign with Villa as she settled under Carla Ward and managed to register 16 goal involvements and that was enough to convince the Midlands outfit to sign her on a permanent basis for a transfer fee.

Kirtsy Hanson leaves Man United for Aston Villa

Neither Man United nor Villa have commented on how much the transfer has cost the latter, however, the fact that they are spending money on a proven WSL star is a sign of progress and that they are going to be trying to push for a spot amongst the elite English clubs.

Ward is ecstatic to have pulled this signing off in good time to have Hanson integrated and settled – once again – into a strong and exciting Villa side.

I’m now delighted to say I’m officially a @avwfcofficial player. I’m excited for this next chapter & be part of this special team. See you soon Villans💜 #UTV Thank you to @joannatongue @ttmanagement_ for all of your help! pic.twitter.com/9yVIpHvRRQ — Kirsty Hanson (@KirstyHanson3) August 11, 2023

She spoke about her delight to the club’s official website: “This is a huge one for us and for the fans.

“We all know how important Kirsty was to us last season. The way she integrated herself into the group on and off the pitch made it feel like home for her.

“This is an important part of her career, and the sky is the limit for her.”

Man United’s transfer woes continue

It’s obvious how highly Hanson is rated by Ward and she simply couldn’t hide her excitement, but it also raises more questions at the Man United end about how they are dealing with their players and perhaps not putting in enough effort to try and keep them at the club.

The fact that notable players have already departed Man United without significant improvements arriving through the door only further intensifies questions around how invested are the club in their Women’s team and is Marc Skinner creating a good enough environment for players to be comfortable and willing to stay for a prolonged period of time.