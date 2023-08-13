By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 August 2023 • 14:45

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have had a bid rejected for France international defender, Benjamin Pavard, who is keen on the move.

Man United are looking to ship out former captain and long-time servant Harry Maguire, who is reportedly closing in on a move to West Ham and looking to become a regular under David Moyes and put to bed the talk in recent times about him being a poor defender.

There are still things to iron out in terms of payment structure and certain personal terms, which means that Man United are still hamstrung when it comes to further incomings this summer following a huge chunk of their budget going on injured striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Man United see bid rejected for Pavard

That is why Man United are seemingly moving slowly in their pursuit of Pavard who is now seen as surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich under Thomas Tuchel and his sale could also help facilitate their big-money move for Harry Kane setting them back a fair amount.

Pavard has had a very successful time at Bayern Munich having won 10 trophies with the German powerhouse, but last season he was only handed 27 Bundesliga starts, so it’s pretty clear as to why he is now itching to get out of Bavaria, especially with a club such as Man United now interested.

Benjamin Pavard will fight as hard as possible to get a move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich. Talks ongoing between the clubs but they are far apart on valuation. €30m regarded as fair price. Transfer can only happen if United sell Harry Maguire. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 13, 2023

While many may instantly believe that Pavard is an upgrade on Maguire, the England international’s leadership was crucial for the Red Devils, and that is something Pavard won’t have especially coming into a brand new league and a brand new country, it would be a difficult switch for the Frenchman.

Pavard eager to move to the Premier League

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that Pavard will be fighting very hard with Bayern Munich to sell him to Man United in the immediate future, which is a huge boost for the Red Devils as it should make negotiations more favourable for them when it comes to agreeing on a transfer fee.

It’s believed that around £26 million will be enough to land the France international, which could be seen as a bargain, and with Pavard’s eagerness to join, this deal could soon pick up pace.