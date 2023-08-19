By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 August 2023 • 9:00

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

Manchester United Women have announced the blockbuster signing of Brazilian attacker Geyse, who’s left Barcelona after one season.

Marc Skinner will have had a keen eye on the Women’s World Cup with several of his players starring out in Australia, none more so than Mary Earps who has made some stunning saves this summer to help the Lionesses reach their very first final on the world stage.

The Red Devils have been pretty slow in the transfer market this summer bringing in just Gemma Evans and Evie Rabjohn, that was until recently when they announced the blockbuster signing of Brazilian international Geyse, from Champions League winners Barcelona.

Man United confirm signing of Geyse

It was claimed that the Catalonia giants were very unwilling to lose their Brazilian star, and even more so after her performances at the World Cup stood out, even when the rest of her teammates failed to perform, but she was convinced to try out the Women’s Super League and reside in Manchester.

Geyse was seemingly the one pushing for this deal to go through against Barcelona’s best wishes which shows how much her heart was set on the move to Man United and the WSL, with their new club also very desperate to get her over the line having splashed out £300,000 for the Brazilian.

It’s a club-record fee for both Man United paying out on a player, but also for Barcelona receiving a transfer fee showing just how talented she is and could easily be a solid replacement for Alessia Russo who departed for WSL rivals Arsenal earlier this summer.

Speaking upon her arrival at Old Trafford, Geyse was over the moon to be a Man United player, she said:

Geyse excited to have joined Man United

“I am very happy to be here. Signing for United has been a very special day for me and my family.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity and thank everyone for making it happen.”

This can’t be the final addition for Skinner and Man United because if they head into the new WSL and Champions League campaign with the squad they now have, it will be a slog to get even anywhere near the standards they set last time out.