By Aaron Hindhaugh • 15 August 2023 • 9:00

The outside of Manchester United's stadium.

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Victor Osimhen is said to be close to signing a new contract at Napoli, despite interest from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia.

Man United were closely in the market for a big-money striker this summer when they were trying to land now Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, although Tottenham Hotspur made it very clear he was not going t be sold to a Premier League rival, and then they moved onto other targets.

That is when last season’s top scorer in the Serie A came into play and Osimhen was being touted as the man that Erik ten Hag needed to ensure the Red Devils could become genuine contenders for the Premier League, but his price tag was seemingly too high.

It was reported that Napoli were looking for around £170 million for the Nigerian international who has quickly become one of the best finishers and all-around strikers in world football, so it’s no surprise he was wanted by Man United, but also big-spenders Chelsea.

Osimhen to shun Premier League interest

The Blues are pushing close to £800 million being spent under the ownership of Todd Boehly and that doesn’t appear to be slowing down with the signing of Moises Caicedo seemingly very close and the Blues are still trying to secure the big-money capture of Romeo Lavia.

However, one player they won’t be bringing to Stamford Bridge is Osimhen, with the striker seemingly very happy to stay in Naples having shunned offers from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia, showing that playing for a fanatic fanbase and a club on the up is more important than boosting his wages.

Napoli delighted to keep their star striker

Osimhen’s new contract is going to run until the summer of 2026 with an increased wage packet for the dangerous striker, and crucially for him, if he does decide he wants t leave the Serie A, then there will be a release clause of £129.4 million from next summer.

Therefore, Chelsea or Man United could make an aggressive move for Osimhen next summer when Napoli couldn’t say no to an offer that met the release clause, something which will be dangerous for the rest of the Premier League if he was to arrive.