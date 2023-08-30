By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 August 2023 • 13:50

Manchester United's famous stadium, Old Trafford.

Manchester United are set to formally announce the arrival of Altay Bayindi in the next 24 hours as Erik ten Hag gets another new recruit.

Erik ten Hag is in desperate need of reinforcements in the coming days with injuries to the likes of Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and Rasmus Hojlund, although the latter was signed hampered, so the Red Devils will have planned for his absence in the opening stages of the season.

The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg to add some steel into a midfield that has been overrun in games against Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, despite winning two of them by one-goal margins respectively.

While many fans share the same view as Ten Hag of needing at least one new midfielder before the window slams shut for several months, it’s not the only position that is a priority for Man United with a new goalkeeper going to be desperately needed very soon.

Man United to announce signing of Bayindi

This is because Man United are set to allow Dean Henderson to complete his permanent transfer to Crystal Palace for £20 million after his former loan club, Nottingham Forest, decided to sign USA international Matt Turner from Arsenal instead of the England star.

Henderson’s career has somewhat fallen off track in recent times having been shunned out of the spotlight at Man United by former teammate David de Gea to be the number one shot-stopper and then his loan spell with Forest last term ended badly due to a serious injury which curtailed his season prematurely.

The England international is now set to swap Manchester for London as he attempts to become Roy Hodgson’s new number-one shot-stopper and dethrone fellow international star Sam Johnstone to claim the coveted starting spot between the sticks.

Dean Henderson to depart Old Trafford

His departure means that Ten Hag needs a reliable and dependable backup to Amadou Onana who arrived earlier this summer from Inter Milan and Turkey international, Bayindi, looks to be the man for the Red Devils with the club likely to use some of the Henderson transfer fee to lure the ace to Old Trafford.

It’s believed that Man United are set to pay £4.3 million for Bayindi which is a very good price for someone of his ability and experience, and it also means that they can pocket the majority of the Henderson money and put it towards a new midfielder.