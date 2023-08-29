By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 August 2023 • 9:10

An aerial view of Manchester United's stadium, Old Trafford.

Manchester United are said to be exploring the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur outcast and Premier League veteran, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Following the latest injury blow to summer recruit Mason Mount, Man United have been linked with a whole load of midfielders to help bolster their ranks in the middle of the park including Fiorentina and Morocco star Sofyan Amrabata and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

After a very long transfer window, it’s quite worrying that Man United are leaving such big business right until the very end and instead, should have been planning ahead and ensuring they had enough depth in midfield, and not just focusing on improving their starting lineup.

Man United seemingly spent so long on Mount’s transfer – and the same appears to be happening with Amrabat – that they have backed themselves into a corner and are desperately on the hunt for another midfielder with just a few days left of the transfer window.

Ten Hag keen on Signing Hojbjerg

According to reports, Erik ten Hag is looking for a player with Premier League experience who can be his enforcer in midfield, thus easing the burden on Casemiro and allowing him to venture further forward, and he’s identified Hojbjerg as the man for that role at Old Trafford.

It’s certainly a link that has come from nowhere as Hojbjerg has not been getting many minutes at Tottenham Hotspur – a big rival for Man United this season – and if they are willing to let him join the Red Devils, it should show how little value Ange Postecoglou sees in the midfielder.

Man United desperate for a new midfielder

He’s been on a steady decline for a few seasons now as Spurs have also allowed their own standards to slip and he seems unable to get up to the level of his new midfield teammates under Postecoglou, although that hasn’t stopped him from being linked with some top clubs.

Alongside Man United, both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have reportedly been watching the midfielder in recent times, suggesting that perhaps he does still have something to give and just needs a change of scenery and playing style to thrive in the latter years of his career.