By Aaron Hindhaugh • 28 August 2023 • 9:00

The outside of Manchester United's stadium.

Manchester United and Liverpool midfield target, Ryan Gravenberch, has admitted he’s unsure what the future holds for him amid rumours of a move away from Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch was one of the most sought-after players 12 months ago after starring regularly for Ajax at such a tender age and it was Bayern Munich who won the race for his signature, which looked to be a major coup for the Bundesliga outfit amid interest from the Premier League and La Liga.

The Dutch international was delighted to have landed in Bavaria but his dream quickly turned into somewhat of a nightmare as he failed to nail down a first-team spot and saw minutes severely limited, which swiftly saw his name being touted around in the transfer sphere.

Last season, the midfielder decided to stay in the Bundesliga and try to fight for his place and earn the right to become a first-team regular, but that backfired as he only ended up starting three Bundesliga games during the entirety of Bayern’s below-par, yet still title-winning campaign.

That appears to have been the final straw for Gravenberch who has made no secret about his desire to be playing regular first-team football, no matter what country that may be in, as he’s openly spoken about how he can’t guarantee that he will remain at Bayern Munich beyond this transfer window.

Ryan Gravenberch on his future: “I don‘t know what will happen in the next days”, told @cfbayern 🔴🇳🇱 #FCBayern Manchester United and Liverpool both asked to be informed on the situation until end of the window, in case Bayern will allow him to leave. pic.twitter.com/kiZBjk6Wid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2023

The midfielder has once again opened his mouth and created a whirlwind of Speculation around him despite the Bundesliga now being in full swing as he said: “I don‘t know what will happen in the next days.”

This sort of talk from Gravenberch has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest outfits including Man United, who are to be without Mason Mount for a significant amount of time, and also Liverpool who have missed out on two top midfield targets already this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Man United and Liverpool have asked to stay informed on Gravenberch and the situation surrounding his future with the Bundesliga champions as deadline day looms large and he may well look to try and force his way out of Germany in search of first-team minutes.