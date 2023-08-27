By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 August 2023 • 14:00

Manchester United's famous stadium, Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have made initial contact with Chelsea star and Spain international Marc Cucurella.

It’s been widely reported that Man United are still looking to be active on the transfer front with the window set to close in the coming days, and their necessity to bring in at least one new body has grown increasingly in the past few days due to injuries.

One of Erik ten Hag’s most trusted and valued players, Luke Shaw, is reportedly set to be out with a reoccurring muscular injury for several months, and with Brandon Willaims out on loan, it leaves the Dutch coach with only Diogo Dalot able to naturally play in that position.

Man United tempted by Marc Cucurella

Ten Hag has openly spoken about how, if the right player presents itself, then Man United are indeed ready to make a move in the transfer market, but despite a lot of links to Tottenham Hotspur outcast Sergio Reguillon, the Spaniard looks to have fallen down the shortlist.

Unfortunately for Reguillon, he looks destined to be stuck in the shadows at Spurs, because according to Romano, his fellow countrymen, Cucurella, is now the top target for Ten Hag to land between now and the end of the month.

EXCL: Manchester United made contact with Chelsea to ask about conditions of Marc Cucurella deal on potential loan — no bid or concrete talks yet 🚨🔴🇪🇸 United looking for LB opportunity but not too expensive — there are three candidates in the list. No decision made yet. pic.twitter.com/KLR9RwW5Q1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2023

Cucurella was signed for £60 million last summer by Chelsea but has failed to pay back that transfer fee or even live up to half of that, which has been highlighted by the Blues’ desire to get him off their books with both Newcastle United and now Man United being tipped to move for the Spaniard.

Ten Hag desperate for a new left back

The former Brighton man has seen his career nosedive since leaving the south coast, but despite his poor performances at Stamford Bridge, Ten Hag has identified him as the man capable of filling in for Shaw in his long-term absence and will allow them to flourish until his return.

Man United are said to be exploring the idea of a loan deal until the end of the season which would make him a stop-gap for the Red Devils, although no official move has been as of yet.