Chelsea Announce Announce Blockbuster Signing

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 August 2023 • 9:00

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea have announced their 10th signing of the summer with Djordje Petrovic arriving from the MLS for £14 million.

Mauricio Pochettino was very clear earlier this week that he wanted at least two new signings through the door before the end of the transfer window and he specifically mentioned the need for a goalkeeper having lost Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid, and also an attacker.

The Blues have been aggressive this summer bringing 10 new players through the door, although one of them has already left on loan in the form of Andrey Santos who’s joined Nottingham Forest on loan for the duration of the season as he looks to build upon his experiences from out in Brazil.

Chelsea announce signing of Petrovic

While Chelsea are always looking to improve their first team and immediate starting lineup, having sold so many players this summer their squad has been rather decimated, so the need for depth and backup is very important if Pochettino is to keep his squad fresh throughout the campaign.

As has already been shown, injuries can be cruel and derail a team’s entire plans and season with Chelsea already having to cope without star players Reece James and Christopher Nkunku who have been sidelined for several months at the very least.

A brand new Blue! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/4vqEmm8mc1 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 26, 2023

Therefore, bringing in players who are good enough to play if called upon but also willing to sit back, learn and wait for their opportunities to present itself are also critical, which is where Petrovic comes into the equation as he will be the new number two at Stamford Bridge.

Having taken in the Blues’ victory against Luton Town on Friday evening, Petrovic is ready to get going in the capital, as he spoke to the club’s official website from their Cobham training base.

Pochettino handed 10th summer signing

He said: “I’m so happy to be at Chelsea and I’m really excited to get started at this club. It’s a big step for me and it’s always been a dream of mine to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world and today I have achieved that goal. I’m so happy!”

It’s a huge move for the Serbian keeper who was a regular out in the MLS but has now thrown that out the window to try and better his career and become a mainstay between the sticks for Chelsea, so the battle to be number one will surely be fascinating between he and fellow summer arrival, Robert Sanchez.