Breaking News: Manchester United Rocked By Disastrous Injury Blow

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 25 August 2023 • 13:20

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Manchester United have been dealt a cruel blow two games into the new season with Luke Shaw set to be sidelined for months.

It’s been a long summer for Man United who’ve slugged and slogged their way through a poor transfer window that’s saw them recruit just three players and one of them – Mason Mount – is now out for several months.

The idea of being out on the sidelines for months at the beginning of a huge campaign for Erik ten Hag appears to be running rife throughout the camp as Rasmus Hojlund, who was also a summer recruit, arrived injured and won’t be seen for a prolonged period of time.

Luke Shaw set for time on the sidelines

Now, Ten Hag has been hit with yet another devastating blow to one of his most trusted and best-performing first-teamers Luke Shaw, who has suffered a muscular injury in training.

It’s now expected that the England international is going to miss months rather than weeks after this latest setback, which is a huge blow for both Man United and the Three Lions ahead of their European Championship qualifiers.

🚨 Luke Shaw has suffered a muscular injury + is expected to be sidelined for an extended period. Assessments ongoing in hope 28yo left-back will miss weeks rather than months. Blow to Man Utd & England before Euro qualifiers @TheAthleticFC #MUFC #EURO2024 https://t.co/rsZtaheKMf — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 24, 2023

Shaw has certainly revitalized his career under Ten Hag who’s moulded him into a multi-functional defender who can perform superbly at both his natural left-back position, but also at centre-back as he did on countless occasions last term.

Losing a left back would not usually be that big of a blow for any team or manager, but with Brando Williams out on loan at Ipswich Town and Tyrell Malacia also injured, it makes for nervous reading in the red half of Manchester.

Ten Hag having to deal with injury headache

Ten Hag is now likely to call upon Diogo Dalot this weekend against Nottingham Forest and for the next few games at least, although big-money centre-back Lisandro Martinez, can also be deployed in a wider position if required.

With teams such as Newcastle United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur all improving their on and off the pitch, this string of injury blows will be hitting Ten Hag hard and make him worry about the coming months in his bid to maintain a position in the top four.