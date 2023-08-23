By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 August 2023 • 9:00

Manchester United - RichardJuliiart / Shutterstock.com

According to the latest reports, Machester United are considering making a move for wantaway midfielder Marco Veratti, after a Saudi Arabia transfer failed to materialise.

Veratti has been a regular in midfield for Paris Saint Germain over the years but now having gone over the hill at 30, he looks to be surplus to requirements with the Parisian outfit looking for a change of style, direction and culture both on and off the pitch, and he is now one of many players available for transfer this summer.

The Italian international has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia with both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal having been tipped to make a move for the midfielder, however, neither club have been able to construct a transfer package that pleases PSG as of yet.

It’s believed that Veratti has already given the green light to Al-Nassr if they can agree on a transfer fee, but with that move stalling and becoming more unlikely with every passing day, it has slightly opened the door for other potential suitors to jump in, including Manchester United.

Man United linked with Italian Veratti

The Red Devils are said to be in the market for a new midfielder despite signing Mason Mount earlier this summer, and it could well be down to the poor performances showcased by Casemiro in the early stages of this season, but given Veratti is in the same age bracket of over 30 as the Brazilian, this move would make very little sense.

If this was to come off then it would be yet another case of Man United looking to sign big names, try to achieve immediate success -as they did last season with the Carabao Cup and a top-four finish – only to ignore the long-term future of the club.

Veratti still keen on Saudi Arabia move

However, Man United aren’t the only club in need of a new midfielder and have been linked with Veratti in previous windows with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool desperate for a new enforcer having missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, so they could soon reignite their long-term interest in Veratti.

Klopp will be wary of Chelsea though because whenever the Reds show an interest in a midfielder, Todd Boehly seemingly gets a whiff and puts the London side into the mix and given their long-standing interest in the Parisian, this could yet be another transfer saga in the making.