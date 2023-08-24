Manchester United Handed Major Transfer Boost To Land Top Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 24 August 2023 • 13:45

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

Manchester United have been handed a huge transfer boost as top transfer target Sofyan Amrabat has been left out of Fiorentina’s Europa League squad.

Erik ten Hag has been handed over £370 million in transfer fees since becoming the Man United manager, and he is still struggling to field a side good enough to become competitive at the right end of the Premier League table as they finished 14 points behind city rivals Manchester City last term.

Now, this term it’s been far from great for Man United, they won 1-0 against Wolves but were lucky to avoid giving away a late penalty, were dismantled by Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 and reportedly lost 3-0 to newly-promoted Burnley in a recent behind-closed-doors friendly.

Man United will likely be looking to be active in the final few days of this transfer window because of their poor start to the season, but also, because of Mason Mount’s injury which will see him miss the next few months, which could see the Red Devils now accelerate their attempts to sign Amrabat.

Man United to move for Sofyan Amrabat

The midfielder was a star for Morocco at the winter World Cup as the African nation became the first to ever reach a semi-final at the world’s biggest tournament, so it’s quite a surprise that he has remained at Fiorentina for this length of time, but the injury to Mount could be just what is needed for him to get his chance.

It’s being reported that both Man United, Liverpool and even Chelsea, despite their stacked midfield options, are very interested in Amrabat and they have all been handed a huge boost in the final few days of this blockbuster window as he has been dropped from Fiorentina’s upcoming European qualifier.

Premier League clubs could move amid major transfer boost

This could well be the biggest sign yet that Fiorentina and Amrabat are finally ready to part ways after some impressive seasons together in which the midfielder’s stock has risen significantly.

It remains to be seen where Amrabat will end up come the end of this month, but given Man United’s midfield woes amid Mount’s injury and Casemiro’s below-par form so far this campaign, Old Trafford could well be the most likely destination