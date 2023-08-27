By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 August 2023 • 9:20

Manchester United takeover. Image Tatohra/ Shutterstock.com

Manchester United are said to be weighing up a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguillon in the coming days.

Erik ten Hag has been dealt a very cruel hand early into the season when it comes to injuries as Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have all been sidelined in recent times, and the former was even signed despite the club knowing he wasn’t fit enough to play.

The Red Devils have experienced a sluggish start to the season having won two games and tasted defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, although their two victories were far from convincing as they crept past Wolves at home and went 2-0 down at home to Nottingham Forest yesterday.

While six points from their opening three games isn’t to be frowned upon and a 100% home record is also very impressive and will please Ten Hag, the extensive injury list will certainly not be pleasing the Dutch coach, so transfer activity could be the only way to improve the situation.

Man United keen on signing Sergio Reguillon

The injury to Shaw – one of Ten Hag’s most trusted members of the squad – saw Diogo Dalot deployed at left-back against Forest, which is far from ideal for a side that should be looking to push for the Premier League title, so transfer activity is now likely to be on the cards in the coming days.

According to reports, Reguillon is now very high up on Man United’s transfer shortlist as Ten Hag looks to plug a pretty sizeable gap at left back, although it is certainly a left-field option given the Spaniard can’t get a game at Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou.

Ten Hag desperate for a new defender

Reguillon spent the second half of last season on loan at Atletico Madrid but hasn’t done enough to revive his Tottenham career, although Ten Hag clearly sees his potential and what he can bring at both ends of the pitch to Man United and given Spurs’ willingness to move on their £32 million signing in the c0ming days, this deal could pick up pace rather quickly.

At the start of the transfer window, many fans would’ve rolled their eyes at the thought of signing a Spurs reject, but needs must at the moment, and Ten Hag has been forced into a corner and needs reinforcements fast.