Transfer News: Liverpool Tipped To Land International Megastar

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 August 2023 • 9:40

Image of Liverpool FC flag. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Liverpool Women are being heavily linked with a move for Norwegian attacker Sophie Román Haug who is currently at AS Roma.

The Reds were a very impressive side last season under Matt Beard as they returned to the Women’s Super League after several seasons in the FA Women’s Championship, but Beard is aware that stagnating isn’t on the cards and Liverpool must now take the next step.

Last season, Aston Villa Women were the side that surprised and also impressed the majority of the footballing world as they finished as best of the rest, but it was also their transfer activity that’s been incredibly impressive with the likes of Rachel Daly, Kenza Dali, and Jordan Nobbs now all donning the famous Villa shirt.

That is what Liverpool must now aspire to be and aim to replicate, and they are certainly doing their best off the pitch having already signed and tied down players to long-term futures including Yana Daniels, Jenn Clark and Natasha Flint all shred pieces of business.

Liverpool keen on signing Roman Haug

Now, Beard is plotting his next move and it’s one to add some firepower to an already very impressive attacking lineup which includes Flint, Leanne Kiernan, Melissa Lawley and Shanice van de Sanden, and this next deal, if it comes off, could really shake up the WSL.

According to Christina Paulos, Román Haug is now contemplating a move to the WLS after recently plying her trade out in Italy with powerhouse Roma, and it’s Liverpool who are said to be the frontrunners to land the talented Norwegian this summer before the window slams shut.

Impressive World Cup has boosted Haug’s profile

However, it’s likely to be an extremely fierce race to land Román Haug, due to her very impressive World Cup campaign with Norway where she netted three goals in three appearances and certainly left with her head held high, despite her country’s inability to advance past the group stages.

If Liverpool could pull this deal off then it would certainly set them up for a big season in the WSL and could perhaps even try and crack into the upper echelons of the league and gatecrash the elite party consisting of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.