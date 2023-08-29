By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 August 2023 • 9:25

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

According to Sky Sports, there is still a lot of noise surrounding Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat and what his future looks like.

It’s a great mystery in football transfer terms as to why Amrabat is still at Fiorentina and hasn’t been afforded a big-money move to somewhere such as the Premier League, especially after his star-studded performances at last winter’s World Cup where he helped Morocco reach the semi-finals.

The midfielder and Fiorentina appear to be doing all they can to get a decent fee for the Moroccan, but also ensure they don’t price him out of a move with the club deciding it was only right to omit him from their last two matchday squads in both Europe and Serie A respectively.

Amrabat has been heavily linked with both Man United and Liverpool in recent weeks as deadline day looms large, although as things stand, both clubs appear very willing to wait it out and see if Fiorentina lower their price tag of the midfielder tries to force through a transfer.

A lot of noise around Amrabat’s future

There has indeed been a lot of talk and speculation about Amrabat and Man United, with some reports claiming that personal terms have already been agreed and the only thing holding up the deal is both clubs coming to an agreement on a transfer package that works for everyone.

However, Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports has now claimed that the majority of this noise and speculation is coming from the player’s camp, agent and Fiorentina’s side as they look to push through any sort of transfer before the window slams shut in just a few days.

Man United struggling to push through a deal

He said: “We know that Sofiyan Amrabat has been the talk [of the town] for United for the last two or three weeks.

“He is a player that United like, he is a player that Erik ten Hag likes, he is a player that has played under Ten Hag before at Utrecht.

“But the feeling is that a lot of the noise surrounding Amrabat is coming from the Italian side and also the people surrounding Amrabat and his camp.”

Those comments don’t seem very confident that the Moroccan will end up in a Man United shirt imminently, but with such a low price tag of £30 million in today’s ludicrous transfer market, the Red Devils would be naive to not make a late move.