By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 August 2023 • 13:00

Liverpool fans watching their team Photo by Ph.FAB Shutterstock.com

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool look to have identified Joao Felix as Mohamed Salah’s replacement if the Egyptian winger ends up leaving for Saudi Arabia.

There have been so many high-profile players leaving some of Europe’s top leagues in favour of Saudi Arabia, not for its competitive nature or rich history, but instead, the lucrative pay packets that are being thrown at players including Karim Benzema, Neymar, and Roberto Firmino.

However, Saudi Arabia and Al-Ittihad are now looking to go one step further and bring in one of the Premier League’s greatest wingers to ever grace those shores in the form of Salah, and the Egyptian is reportedly very willing to seal the move in the coming days.

Liverpool want Felix to replace Salah

The deadline for transfers in Saudi Arabia runs until mid-September, meaning players could still head off to the Middle East when the English window slams shut on September 1st, something that would indeed leave Klopp and Liverpool sweating over their top-four hopes if they lost Salah without being able to replace him immediately.

Despite all of the rumours and links refusing to go away, Salah looks as committed as ever to Liverpool and Klopp is in no position to be dropping his star man amid some transfer talk as he started against Newcastle United on Sunday and assisted Darwin Nunez for their winning goal.

🚨 Liverpool have identified João Félix as a possible replacement for Saudi target Mo Salah. 🇪🇬🔁🇵🇹 (Source: A Bola) pic.twitter.com/GM4nT5uAdq — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 28, 2023

However, if money does start to talk and Salah becomes adamant about the move to Saudi Arabia and Liverpool accept a hefty transfer fee, then it looks as though they will waste no time in recruiting his replacement with £113 million Felix said to be the man on Klopp’s radar.

Salah keen on Saudi Arabia switch

Felix is in limbo as things stand with the attacker keen on leaving Atletico Madrid and the Spanish club also very eager to get his hefty wages off their books, but thus far, no clubs have made a concrete offer for Felix, despite Manchester United, Chelsea and now Liverpool are said to be keeping an eye on his situation.

Klopp will have been able to get a close-up look at Felix earlier this year when the Portuguese international joined Chelsea on loan for the second half of the season and his four goals in 20 appearances were clearly enough to convince the Liverpool boss he would be perfectly suited to his system and style of play.