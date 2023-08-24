Transfer News: Al-Ittihad Set To Make Liverpool Star Highest Paid Player In World Football

By Chris King • 24 August 2023 • 19:25

Image of Liverpool FC flag. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

MO SALAH is reportedly the target of a mega-money offer from the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

According to arriyadiyah.com, Al-Ittihad are convinced that they can tempt Salah to leave Anfield during this current transfer window.

Discussions have reportedly taken place between representatives of the prolific marksman and those of the Saudi outfit. The last thing Jurgen Klopp would need at this point of a new season – and with only a week of the window to run – is for his top forward to follow his former captain Jordan Henderson to the Middle East.

The Arabic news outlet pointed to December’s FIFA Club World Cup 2023, which this time around is being held in Saudia Arabia between December 12 and 22.

As the league’s current champions, Al-Ittihad will be participating in this seven-club tournament and as such, want to strengthen their squad in order to compete at the highest level. They will be up against the winners of the six continental confederations.

Salah’s former Liverpool teammate Fabinho recently made the switch to Al-Ittihad. The 29-year-old Brazilian midfielder joined the club’s other huge signings brought in by the former Wolves and Tottenham Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo.

The legendary Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema arrived at the Jeddah-based club, along with another iconic French star, N’Golo Kante, who joined from Chelsea. Glasgow Celtic’s Portuguese forward Jota is also part of the squad.

Should a deal transpire, then it has been suggested that Liverpool’s Egyptian striker would be lined up to earn more money than the £173million-per-year that Cristiano Ronaldo gets paid by Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese legend is responsible for kick-starting this sudden wave of big-name footballers heading to the Middle East.

David Ornstein, the respected sports journalist at The Athletic usually has his finger on the pulse of all things to do with football transfers. He tweeted his belief that Liverpool were not in the market to sell their best player.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano, the Italian football transfer expert, followed a similar train of thought. He tweeted: ‘Liverpool have been clear with Mo Salah and Al Ittihad: no intention to negotiate, he’s considered not for sale. #LFC Al Ittihad astronomical contract bid to Salah remains valid to tempt Mo; but only way would be for Salah to force the move’.

Liverpool have been clear with Mo Salah and Al Ittihad: no intention to negotiate, he’s considered not for sale 🚨🔴 #LFC Al Ittihad astronomical contract bid to Salah remains valid to tempt Mo; but only way would be for Salah to force the move. 🎥 More: https://t.co/Z2vHWU1jrU pic.twitter.com/8QzyCwKH51 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2023

As he pointed out, the only way for a deal to go ahead would be if Salah was to insist on leaving Anfield for Saudia Arabia.