Transfer News: Liverpool Prepared For £150 Million Transfer Bid

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 16:00

Liverpool fans watching their team Photo by Ph.FAB Shutterstock.com

Sky Sports have claimed that Liverpool are preparing themselves for a mammoth bid from Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah.

Salah will go down as one of the best wingers and players to ever grace the Premier League with a stunning record of 140 goals in just 234 domestic appearances for the Reds, but his second stint in England could soon be coming to an end amid interest from the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia have well and truly shaken up the transfer market in football this summer having lured away some of the world’s best stars including Fabinho, Karim Benzema, and Neymar all for monster fees and paying them eye-watering amounts of money.

Liverpool prepared for Salah bid

Jurgen Klopp has been consistently quizzed about the future of Salah amid mounting interest from Saudi Arabia, but the Liverpool coach has been adamant that there is no truth in any of the links and that according to him, this debate about the Egyptian’s future should be over.

However, according to more recent reports from Sky Sports, Al-Ittihad are now readying their first official bid for Salah in the coming days, despite the deadline in England fast approaching, it doesn’t in fact close in Saudi Arabia until the middle of September.

The Saudi Pro League remain intent on signing Mohamed Salah for Al-Ittihad 🇸🇦💰pic.twitter.com/ETYoDUj3zT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 31, 2023

Kaveh Solhekol has revealed live on Sky Sports that Liverpool are now getting ready for what they should do when this bid arrives, with Jamie Carragher believing the Reds should reject anything out of hand, unless they find a suitable replacement, which is highly unlikely given how little time they have left.

Saudi Arabia set to launch £150 million transfer

Keeping Salah would obviously be the best option for Liverpool until at least January when they can reassess their options, however, if they do receive a lucrative deal in the region of £150 million, that would be obscene to reject, especially for a 31-year-old who will slowly go on the decline in the Premier League.

It will be one of the biggest decisions that FSG have had to make in recent times because selling their top player would disrupt all Klopp has planned for this season and anger the fanbase, but bringing in £150 million in transfer funds would be a sensational piece of business.