Transfer News: Liverpool Announce Signing Of International Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 September 2023 • 9:30

Image of Liverpool FC flag. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Liverpool Women have confirmed the signing of Denmark international Sophie Roman Haug from Italian giants AS Roma Women.

The signing of Haug from Roma for an undisclosed fee is a sign of Liverpool starting to get more significant backing and investment from FSG – who had ignored their Women’s team for a very long time – and will be a welcomed boost for Matt Beard.

It wasn’t too long ago that Liverpool were playing in the FA Women’s Championship and spent two seasons in England’s second tier, and only a few years ago did Liverpool decide they wanted to put in a volleyball court for their Men’s team, instead of integrating the Women into the same training base.

Therefore, luring an international star who thrived at the World Cup from Roma is a huge step forward in Beard and his team getting the service and recognition they need from their owners and the wider footballing community, although this signing will likely only soften a large blow.

Liverpool complete signing of Sophie Roman Haug

This is because Liverpool were said to be in pole position to sign now Manchester United ace, Hinata Miyazawa on a free transfer, so missing out on the World Cup’s Golden Boot winner will be damning, but Haug will arrive on Merseyside ready to shine in the Women’s Super League.

Last season Liverpool only managed to score 24 goals in the WSL which was a huge reason behind their inability to climb up the table and failure to really make an impact in the games that really mattered, so Haug will have a huge task on her hands this term to find the back of the net consistently.

Sophie Roman Haug is here… Happy Wednesday, Reds 📸🧵 pic.twitter.com/pUNOUbJ6JD — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) September 6, 2023

The Norway international certainly has the ability to do that and the whole world is aware of her talents having netted a memorable hat-trick at the World Cup just a few weeks ago, so her confidence will be at an all-time high, something Liverpool must utilise effectively come the first-weekend fo the season in October.

At 24, Liverpool have got Haug for two seasons as she should be coming into the prime years of her attacking career, and she is already itching to show why the Reds have made the right decision in shelling out a transfer fee to recruit her this summer.

Matt Beard handed major transfer boost

She said: “I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I feel like it was the right next step for me. I got a really good impression of the club and I believe they’re building something big here and I would really like to be a part of it.

“I’m excited to be able to play in what could be the biggest league in the world too. If we get off to a good start and get momentum, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

This sort of fighting talk already from Haug will only endear her to the Liverpool faithful even more and should make teams mentally more afraid of facing the Reds this season.