By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 September 2023 • 13:20

Image of Spain's Women's team winning the World Cup 2023. Credit: Twitter@FIFAWWC

Mapi Leon of Barcelona Femeni has spoken out about how she is happy if her decision to refuse a World Cup call-up is having a positive impact on the Women’s game.

Spain’s female national side achieved a memorable feat two weeks ago when they lifted the Women’s World Cup for the very first time, but since that infamous night all that work by the players has been overshadowed by two slimy and control freaks, Luis Rubiales and Jorge Vilda.

The pair of them have gone out of their way to undermine players – specifically Jenni Hermoso – and endure that both remain in powerful positions. No matter what words come out of Vilda’s mouth, everyone knows and has seen his true colours, his vile actions speak louder than hollow words.

Vilda had become so intimidating and toxic around camp that 15 players refused international call-ups prior to the World Cup, and while many of them gave in and headed off to Australia, some decided to stick by their word and have gone on to become role models for girls all over the world and shown prime examples of how to stand up against Toxic masculinity.

Mapi Leon happy about her actions

Those who decided to stick by their word and morals included Barcelona stars Leon, Patri Guijarro, Claudia Pina, and Sandra Panos, but it’s the former who has become the face of this rebellion and stance against the Spanish Football Federation as she’s constantly stood up for what she believes in, while also performing at the very highest level on the pitch.

"𝐈𝐟 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧" — Mapi León 📸 @FCBfemeni pic.twitter.com/64idK6hKGT — ata football (@atafball) September 1, 2023

Now, with players refusing to be called up to the national side following the very clear sexual assault on Hermosso by Rubiales when he kissed her without consent, Leon has spoken about how she is delighted if her actions are starting to send waves throughout the game and beyond.

The world-renowned defender had been speaking to Barcelona’s YouTube channel for a video that documented a day in her life during a grueling but very important pre-season for the Catalonian side, she said:

“If people admire me for my decisions, that’s a good sign.”

Spain continue to disgrace themselves

A short statement in a much longer video, but it’s obvious that even without a World Cup winners medal, Leon is very about which way her moral compass is pointing and believes what she decided to do earlier this year was worth it, but only if other people feel as strongly as she does about removing not just Rubiales and Vilda, but all those sorts of men from the Women’s game.

Female players are often ridiculed for the simplest of things and made to feel much smaller than their male counterparts when people should be watching and admiring them for their incredible talents without any comparison, and just because of their gender, men, and women in high-profile positions must do more – and sometimes just the basics – to give elite athletes, and Women and in general, the respect and support they need to thrive.