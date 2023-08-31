Spain Women’s Manager Jorge Vilda Lined Up For Another Job

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 18:00

Jorge Vilda, manager of the Spanish Women's national side

The disgraced and much hated scrutinised Jorge Vilda, is reportedly being lined up as the new head coach for the Saudi Arabia Women’s national side.

Vilda was and still is, at the centre of a storm in Spain in regard to his actions and behaviours as the Women’s national team head coach and even winning the World Cup has done nothing to alter his image, which is only right given what he’s been accused of by his current and former players.

Spain’s entire Women’s set-up is in disarray and disgraced with players refusing to play for the national team until Luis Rubiales and Vilda have been removed from their positions of power amid their disgusting actions towards elite-level athletes, specifically, Jenni Hermoso post-World Cup win.

Vilda, however, has been accused of ill behaviour for a long time which even forced 15 players to refuse call-ups pre-World Cup and while many of them soon made themselves available before the biggest tournament in Women’s football, some still decided to stay away including Barcelona’s Maria Leon.

Jorge Vilda wanted by Saudi Arabia

Vilda has been accused of forcing players to leave their doors open at night time on international duty, so he could come into their rooms and check on them, before then allowing them to finally have their doors closed, which is a total invasion of privacy and downright disgusting.

However, one country in the world that simply does not grant women the respect and rights they deserve and have in most other parts of the globe is Saudi Arabia, and their Women’s national side is on the hunt for a new coach, and Vilda is being lined up as that candidate.

Spain closing in on Vilda’s sacking

According to reports, Vilda is on the verge of being sacked by Spain as they look for a clearout of their Women’s setup and try to learn from their horrendous mistakes, but he may not be out of work for long with suggestions emerging he could be off to the Middle East.

The money on offer within football in Saudi Arabia is ludicrous at the minute and they are said to be pumping millions into their Women’s game to make them a powerhouse in world football and want Vilda, the disgraced coach, to lead their new dawn.