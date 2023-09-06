Manchester United Lining Up Big-Time Signing Amid Rumours

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 September 2023 • 13:00

An aerial view of Manchester United's stadium, Old Trafford.

Manchester United Women are said to be prioritising the signing of a new goalkeeper amid interest in Mary Earps.

Earps’ stock has skyrocketed over the last year with impressive displays for England at both the European Championship as well as the World Cup, with the number one shot-stopper winning the Keeper of the Tournament award on both occasions.

It’s those sorts of performances which saw her win the goalkeeper of the year award just a few months ago, and also helped the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League, a feat they had previously never achieved.

However, having the best player in the world at their position comes with its drawbacks for Man United with Women’s Super League rivals, Arsenal, very interested in the England international, and have already launched one bid.

It wasn’t just a throwaway, test-the-waters kind of bid either, the Gunners played their cards early and launched a world record bid for Earps, and while it was rejected swiftly, with just one year left on her contract, Man United find themselves in an awkward position.

Man United keen on a new goalkeeper

Man United must become better at planning for the future having foolishly lost Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle on free transfers earlier this summer, despite rejecting a world record bid from Arsenal in January for the former, so this scenario will feel like déjà vu.

While Earps’ contractual situation is far from ideal, at least the Red Devils are reportedly planning to land her successor in the not-so-distant future, according to recent reports coming out of Manchester.

Mary Earps is still of interest to Arsenal

It remains to be seen who Man United will target – perhaps Manuela Zinsberger if Earps goes to Arsenal – but Graham Falk has revealed that the Red Devils are indeed doing the groundwork on a new shot-stopper, hinting at an imminent exit for the England international.

Losing Earps would be a damning blow to Man United, not just because of who they’ve already said goodbye to this window, but also because they’d be losing a world-class player to one of their biggest rivals in all domestic competitions as well as the Champions League.