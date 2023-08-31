Arsenal Superstar Set To Join Spanish League Powerhouse

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 13:55

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. CREDIT: 'Emirates Stadium by fakelvis is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Arsenal Women’s young star Gio Queiroz is set to leave the cub on loan this summer and Atletico Madrid are said to be the frontrunners.

Queiroz is one of the most exciting and talented youngsters in the Women’s Super League but is still yet to be fully tested and unleashed on English defences following her unfortunate short loan spell with Everton last term that was curtailed due to Arsenal’s injury crisis.

The Brazilian teenager was signed from Barcelona last summer but was almost immediately shipped out on loan to WSL rival Everton but was then called back to the Gunners because of their mounting injury issues and didn’t even manage one league start under Jonas Eidevall.

Still just 19, Queiroz has plenty of time to still grow and become a competent member of the Arsenal first-team set-up, however, it doesn’t seem as though that time will come this season because summer arrivals Alessia Russo and Cloe Lacasse have pushed her further down the pecking order.

Queiroz set to join Atletico Madrid on loan

According to Arseblog, who have also confirmed the club’s interest in England superstar Mary Earps, Queiroz is set to be loaned out for the entirety of the 2023/24 season, barring another mindblowing injury situation in North London, and it looks as though Spain is her most likely destination.

Given her experiences out in Liga F during her time with Barcelona, a loan move back to Spain could be a very smart decision from Arsenal and getting her to join a top club such as Atletico Madrid would be a huge step up in the intensity of her play.

Arsenal keen for youngster to get regular minutes

While Queiroz would have been itching to get minutes for Arsenal as they go in search of more silverware both domestically and in Europe, however, there is no point in them keeping a 19-year-old talent on the bench and restricted to substitute appearances as it will only hamper her growth.

Therefore, getting her to move away and gain first-team experience will be invaluable in the long-term and could well be the step up she needs to become a mainstay in the Gunners set-up moving forward.