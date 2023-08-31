By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 9:35

An image of Arsenal's club crest.

An unnamed club launched a £500,000 bid for Mary Earps earlier this week and it’s now emerged that was indeed from Arsenal, who are said to be preparing a second offer, according to Alex Ibaceta.

Earps’ stock has risen meteorically in the past 12 months and is now the undisputed number one for Manchester United and also the best goalkeeper in world football following her heroics for the Lionesses in both their winning European Championship campaign and the most recent World Cup tournament.

Earps was voted the best goalkeeper in both of those competitions and she made countless saves to help England reach back-to-back finals, although the latter did end in heartbreak for Sarina Wiegman’s side, but like many of her teammates, Earps has now risen to the very top of the game.

Arsenal set to make world record bid for Earps

Man United reportedly rejected the Gunners’ opening £500,000 bid out of hand, something that isn’t unusual for the Red Devils who also knocked back a world record bid from the North London outfit in January for now Arsenal ace Alessia Russo, a decision they could well be regretting.

As things stand, the world record transfer fee belongs to Keira Walsh and Barcelona from last summer when the Champions League holders splashed out around £350,000 and it proved to be great value as she managed to do the double with the Catalonais last term.

🚨 Transfer exclusive 🚨 Arsenal are understood to be preparing a second bid for Manchester United’s Mary Earps pic.twitter.com/ujDnBo5qy2 — Alex Ibaceta (@alexibaceta23) August 30, 2023

However, for Arsenal to be willing to shatter that record on a goalkeeper – a position that is widely scrutinised in the Women’s game – is a testament to how impressive Earps has become between the sticks and with the ball at her feet, although it still remains to be seen what Man United will do with an improved offer.

It would take a lot of resolve from Man United to resist a second-world record bid for Earps because that money could help Marc Skinner almost revolutionise his squad, although spending heavily on transfer fees to replace one player is a lot easier said than done.

Man United unwilling to lose their number-one

The current record transfer fee paid for a goalkeeper currently stands at £100,000 from when the San Diego Wave brought in Kailen Sheridan, so it shows just how much the market has moved on in such a short period of time that Earps is said to be commanding a fee well in excess of £500,000.

If Earps was to follow Russo this summer and swap Man United for Arsenal, then it would likely open the door for Manuela Zinsberger to join Bayern Munich, the same cub she left the Gunners for back in 2019 and made 55 appearances for, so it could well have a huge ripple effect on this transfer market.