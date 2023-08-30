By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 August 2023 • 13:00

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Laia Codina from Barcelona, which has seen the Gunners splash out a mammoth £100,000 on the defender.

The Gunners have now made four signings this summer as Jonas Eidevall goes in search of his first-ever Women’s Super League title or even, Champions League glory.

It’s been a summer of solidifying the back line for Eidevall who has brought in 3 new defenders, which was certainly necessary given Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither are set to miss the beginning of the season due to ACL injuries and Raffaela has left for Orlando Pride.

Arsenal have certainly done well to act quickly this transfer window and got most of the groundwork done prior to the World Cup kicking off. This means that international stars Amanda Illestedt and Codina were already primed for the Gunners before their superb displays.

Arsenal announce signing of Laia Codina

It’s certainly a blockbuster transfer for Arsenal and the WSL with the Gunners reportedly shelling out a monster £100,000 to land Codina ahead of many other clubs.

Codina will be expecting to come into Arsenal and command a starting spot given she’s willingly left her childhood club, Barcelona, and is now a World Cup winner.

🥇 A World Cup winner has arrived… Welcome to north London, @laiacodina5 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m548Vh75IG — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 29, 2023

The Spaniard announced herself on the world stage this summer in the worst possible way by netting an own goal on her international debut, before then writing her own redemption story by scoring at the right end.

Speaking exclusively to Arsenal’s club website following her announcement, Codina was overjoyed to finally be part of one of England’s most historic Women’s teams.

She said: “I’m really excited – I can’t wait to start with the team and to be a Gunner. I knew all about the history of this club so when I found out Arsenal were interested, I didn’t think twice.”

Eidevall has assembled a solid WSL squad this summer

Her new manager and respected coach Eidevall was equally as delighted to get yet another new body through the door before the WSL kicks off in October, as he spoke to the club’s website and had the following to say:

“Laia is a world-class defender and I’m delighted to be working with her here at Arsenal. She has a great mix of technical ability and physical presence and we believe this will allow her to adapt to our style here quickly.”