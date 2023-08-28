Transfer News: Arsenal Set To Miss Out Highly Rated Wonderkid

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 28 August 2023 • 9:30

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal transfer target Ivan Fresneda is set to complete a permanent switch to Sporting Lisbon despite heavy interest from the Premier League.

Fresneda was one of the most sought-after and talked about players during the last January transfer window with the young Spaniard impressing out in La Liga, especially in games against Real Madrid where he performed well above what his age suggests he should be doing.

The young Spanish defender was heavily linked with a move to both Arsenal and Newcastle United as the two sides looked to achieve their own respective goals of trying to win the league and also finish inside the top four, but Fresneda decided the best option was to remain with Real Valladolid.

Arsenal set to miss out on young star

It looks to have been a very smart decision as he’s racked up valuable first-team minutes and been able to develop his game out in Spain having started 18 matches last term, although that wasn’t enough to see Valladolid avoid the drop into Spain’s second division.

Their relegation was expected to cause a frenzy of activity around Fresneda and the Secunda Division outfit may have thought bigger clubs around Europe would have been itching to strike up a deal for the talented star, thus creating a bidding war.

Understand Iván Fresneda’s set to travel to Lisbon in the next hours. 🟢🛩️ Spanish RB will land in Portugal today in order to complete his move to Sporting. €9m fee, €3m add-ons and 10% sell on clause. Here we go, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/dROkv2W7Kr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2023

However, that has been far from the case with none of Newcastle, Arsenal, or even Manchester United appearing keen to make a significant push to sign the talented star, leaving the door wide open for other sides on the continent to make an opportunistic signing.

Sporting Lisbon pull off major transfer coup

That’s where Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon have come into the equation with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the defender is now set to fly to Lisbon and complete his medical and media duties before being formally announced as a new player.

Lisbon appear to have pulled off a stunning piece of business with Fresneda having shelled out just €9 million for one of the most talented young defenders in world football right now, and in a few years, he could easily be getting sold for four times that amount of money if he progresses as many believe he should.