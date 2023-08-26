Arsenal Forced To Pay £80 Million For Disgraced International

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 August 2023 • 9:30

An image of Arsenal's club crest.

Top Arsenal target, Ivan Toney, has had an £80 million price tag slapped on his head by Brentford amid the Gunners plotting a move.

Toney has had to fight against a lot of people, doubters and criticism during his career from being signed and then constantly loaned out by Newcastle United who deemed him not good enough for the Premier League standard, to people inside the FA seemingly having out for him.

Those are the words of Toney who spoke on the Diary of a CEO podcast about his suspension from all footballing activities until the new year due to the gambling and betting allegations that were brought forward, a mere few weeks prior to the Qatar World Cup, something that cost him a space in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Despite all the uphill battles, Toney has taken the Premier League by storm since he arrived on the scene with Brentford netting 32 times over the course of two seasons and that has seen him attract the attention of some of England’s biggest clubs, much to the annoyance of the Bees.

Arsenal keen on signing Ivan Toney

Brentford have already lost David Raya for the season at least to Arsneal, but the Gunners are still keen on raiding their London rivals in the near future as they are said to be weighing up a move for Toney in the coming weeks and months, although they would have to splash out a mouth-watering £80 million to land the striker.

As well as the ludicrously high price tag, Arsenal face stiff competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur who are desperate for a goalscorer amid Harry Kane’s departure and also the ever-eager-to-spend Todd Boehly is lurking in the shadows ready to pounce if Toney becomes available.

Brentford slap £80 million price tag on star striker

There is always something called ‘English tax’ when it comes to Premier League teams buying English players, and even more so when they are international stars, so any club wishing to lure Toney away from the Brentford Community Stadium will certainly have to pay a premium price, although he is certainly proven at this level.

Despite their newfound riches, it’s very likely that Newcastle United will be ruing the day that Rafale Benitez sanctioned Toney’s sale to Petebrough for less than £1 million because he has now gone on to arguably be the second-best striker in the division, behind Erling Haaland.