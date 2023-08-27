By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 August 2023 • 13:00

Kylian Mbappe is willing to stay at Paris Saint Germain for the next season but is in no rush to sign a new contract with his boyhood club amid interest from Arsenal and other Premier League clubs.

Mbappe’s future looked to be away from Paris earlier this summer as the striker vowed to never play for PSG again, despite still having a year left on his contract and the club offering him out to any wanted parties, although it’s clear he had his heart set on Real Madrid.

The French striker was seemingly agitating for a free transfer next summer as it will enable him to earn an eye-watering amount of money on a base salary but also land some lucrative signing-on bonuses likely to be included as well, but a swift turn of events have changed things, for now.

Mbappe set to leave PSG next summer

With PSG losing both Neymar and Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia and the MLS respectively, Mbappe was seemingly willing to commit his future to the Parisian outfit for at least one more season before then leaving and allowing his current employers to recoup a significant amount of money.

While the bright light and glamour of playing for Los Blancos has clearly turned Mbappe’s head, he could still be tempted by the money and competitiveness of the Premier League next summer as he goes in search of a new challenge and a league more taxing than Ligue 1.

Premier League could beckon for French star

There isn’t one team in the league who would say no to singing Mbappe and the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been heavily linked with a move for the versatile attacker, but given his £170 million price tag, it remains to be seen which clubs are able to afford him, or even be willing to go near that kind of fee.

If Mbappe was to go for £170 million it would be the second most expensive transfer in the history of football, only behind his former teammate Neymar, so it will take smart planning and intelligent payment structure for any side to land his services in the coming months, but with the sheer amount of money in English football’s top division, that could be his most likely landing spot.