By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 August 2023 • 9:00

Artwork outside of Man United's Old Trafford.

Manchester United - RichardJuliiart / Shutterstock.com

Manchester United’s Ella Toone has spoken to Sky Sports about how she hopes to see Mary Earps stay amid interest from other clubs around Europe.

Earps has risen to stardom over the past couple of years and she largely has Sarina Wiegman to thank for that because prior to her arrival as the England manager, it was Ellie Roebuck who was the regular number one for the Lionesses and seen as the future to stopper for years to come.

However, an injury to Roebuck and a huge amount of faith from Wiegman later and Earps is now widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in Women’s football and even has the trophy to prove it having been voted the best between the sticks earlier this year.

Ella Toone hopeful of Mary Earps staying at Man United

While starring for England and Man United Women in the Women’s Super League, it has certainly been over the last two summer tournaments in which Earps has spent the show and proven to the world just how good she is with the ball at her feet and also keeping it out of her net.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that an unnamed Champions League club lodged a world record bid for Earps earlier in the transfer window, just a few days after England had experienced World Cup heartache out in Australia at the hands of Spain, making it the second record bid Man United have received this year following Arsenal’s bid for Alessia Russo.

Man United rejected the bid out of hand and that unnamed side are yet to return with an improved offer for Earps, and her teammate, Ella Toone, is hopeful that the impressive shot-stopper will remain in Manchester.

She said: “She’s one of the best, she’s been unbelievable in the past two tournaments for England and she’s had an unbelievable season for [Man] United.

Eaprs is set to attract further attention

“So, she’s going to have interest in her, she’s one of the best keepers in the world at the moment.

“I’m glad we’re hopefully getting to keep her and hopefully we have a successful season with her and she brings a lot of success to the team.”

From Toone’s short interview, it appears as though she’s got no inkling of Earps edging for a move away from Man United which will be huge news for the Red Devils as they get set to embark on their first ever Champions League season.

