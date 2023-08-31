Manchester United Are Closing In On International Superstar

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 17:50

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

Manchester United Women are closing in on the signing of women’s World Cup star, Ashleigh Plumptre following the expiration of her contract at Leicester City.

It’s no surprise that Man United are interested in a new defender as they have lost Ona Batlle to Barcelona for no transfer fee and in more recent times and have lost Maria Thorisdottir to Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee, leaving huge gaps at the back.

Marc Skinner will know that he needs a solid defence if his Man United side are to repeat their impressive achievements of last campaign in which they forged a very commendable title charge and secured Champions League football for the first time in the club’s history.

Man United have taken advantage of the successful World Cup by using their scouting network to recruit a lot of new players with Geyse, the Brazilian international, already through the door and have seemingly edged out Liverpool in the race to sign Hinata Miyazawa.

Man United keen on signing Ashleigh Plumptre

Skinner looks to have called upon his knowledge of the Women’s Super League as well as what he saw in Australia by moving swiftly for free agent Plumptre, who starred in defence for Nigeria as they got out of the group stages and took England all the way to penalties.

Plumptre was a regular for Leicester City during their two seasons in the WSL and made a very good name for herself, which was only boosted when the star earned her first of many international call-ups to the Nigerian national side, which could soon earn her a move to the top of the division.

Skinner looking to fill voids left in defence

The fact that Plumptre is a free agent means that she will be able to command a larger than normal salary packet, due to the fact Man United will not have to shell out a transfer fee, although that wouldn’t likely be a problem for the Red Devils either way if they are to accept Arsenal’s imminent improved offer for England ace Mary Earps.

To recruit someone with their best years ahead of them, on a free transfer and already an established international is a major coup for any side and will be one that helps Man United in their pursuit of European and domestic success this term.