Arsenal Rocked By Damaging Fresh Injury Blow

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 03 September 2023 • 9:30

Image of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Credit: MDI/Shutterstock.com

Mikel Arteta has been left rueing Arsenal’s rotten luck amid reports that Thomas Partey has suffered yet another hamstring injury and will miss the game against Manchester United today.

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for the Gunners have won just two of their opening three games and both of those victories were just by a single goal, and coupled with damning blows to Jurrien Timber and now Partey, Arteta will be starting to worry.

Last season the Gunners were dealt a relatively poor hand last season as well when it comes to injuries with Partey, William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, and Eddie Nketiah all spending time on the sidelines which forced Arteta into some difficult decisions and interesting lineups.

Arsenal suffer major injury blow

Partey was the one who suffered potentially the toughest layoff missing 6 games for club and country as they tried tremendously well to keep pace with Manchester City, but now it looks as though that wasn’t a one-off case with the Ghanian international now set for a prolonged period of time out of the team.

The news has not come officially from Arsenal as of yet, by the Ghanaian FA have announced that Partey hasn’t been called up for international duty in the coming days and weeks, due to the fact he has sustained a hamring injury which will force him to spend time in the treatment room.

🚨 JUST IN from @gunnerblog: “My understanding is that Thomas Partey has suffered a groin injury.” 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/Arnc9haX9i — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) September 2, 2023

It’s a pretty sizeable blow for Arteta and Arsenal, but perhaps not for the reason many believe as the Gunners are pretty well stocked in Partey’s natural position of central midfielder, but the veteran can also play at right-back which has become a rather problematic area of the pitch.

Partey set for time on the sidelines

Arteta is seemingly intent on playing with full-backs who can become inverted and are very comfortable on the ball, allowing Arsenal to progress the ball up the pitch, which has been shown by the unwillingness to use last season’s star performer Gabriel because of his lack of ball carrying ability.

The extent of Partey’s injury is yet to be fully discovered, but it may well have come at a rather good time for Arsenal as the international break is just around the corner, meaning the Ghanaian can use this upcoming time to rest and recover.