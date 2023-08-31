Transfer News: Arsenal Set To Complete Signing Of Barcelona Gem

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 13:20

Image of Arsenal's Emirates stadium. Credit: Ank kumar/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal Women look set to make a big splash in the transfer market by completing the signing of versatile Barcelona ace, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.

It has been a very successful summer transfer window thus far for Arsenal’s Jonas Eidevall who’ve recruited intelligently and impressively with the likes of Alessia Russo, Amanda Illestedt, Cloe Lacasse and there are rife rumours about Mary Eaprs soon arriving.

There was an unnamed club who launched a world record £500,000 bid for Earps earlier this week and now it’s emerged Arsenal are indeed that club as they are set to go back to Manchester United with an improved second offer in the coming days which would please everyone associated with the club.

A lot of recruiting was needed this summer to ensure that Arsenal could go toe-to-toe with Women’s Super League powerhouses Chelsea for the entirety of the season, even if they do suffer injuries like last campaign which totally derailed their season from the beginning.

Arsenal closing in on Crnogorcevic signing

A lot of the recruitment has been based around improving a backline that has been decimated by injuries and departures in recent times, but now Eidevall is looking to bring versatility and experience to his Arsenal side with Switzerland international Crnogorcevic reportedly close to joining the Gunners.

Manchester United tried to sign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic when the deal for Kerolin fell through, but it was too late, amc and Arsenal had already agreed personal terms. Esmee brugts will replace amc role in #fcb. FCB is negotiating with #OLFéminin for Selma Bacha #awfc #muwfc — Joe Gallagher law (@pulpito_rm) August 23, 2023

The Switzerland international would become the third to currently ply her trade for the Gunners with Lia Walti and Noelle Maritz already in North London and proving to be huge hits with both Eidevall and the loyal Arsenal fanbase, but bringing in someone from Barcelona would potentially go one step further to pleasing people.

In the last few days, Arsenal have already raided Barcelona once by signing Laia Codina for around £100,000, which is a sizeable outlay for a WSL team, but structuring a deal to sign Crnogorcevic could be a lot simpler and less expensive given that the versatile ace has been excluded from her side’s pre-season tour of Mexico.

Gunners have edged out WSL rivals, Man United

The reason behind that decision is reportedly so the Switzerland star can find a new club ahead of the seasons kicking off in October across Europe, shwoinh that the Catalonian giants are very open to her exit, and would very likely accept a reduced fee to get her off the wage bill.

Crnogorcevic is also said to be attracting interest from Mexico, but if an offer from the WSL came in for the history-making and treble-winning star, it would likely be a very simple decision for her to make given the riches and competitive nature of England’s top division.

According to reports, Arsenal were not the only WSL showing an interest in the Switzerland star as Manchester United were also very keen on talking to her and Barcelona, however, they were simply too slow in negotiations and making their intentions known, allowing the Gunners to swoop in.