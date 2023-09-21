Lamia Walker – Dogsitter cares for Nukka the Labradoodle

By Lamia Walker • 21 September 2023 • 11:33
Nukka meets her dogsitter
Nukka the Labradoodle is a particular favourite on HouseSitMatch.com
Labradoodles are very popular pets with both our homeowners and housesitters in the network. They are very friendly and playful creatures. Nukka’s owners love having housesitters care for her because the photos they get show a happy dog, always ready for a new game.
It’s a fair exchange
All our sitters offer a fair exchange – free accommodation for free pet care and an online review. It’s a win win!
If you’re planning a trip for the holidays, don’t delay. Register today as a member of our network to find affordable home and pet care.
Plan ahead to secure great sitters
However long your trip pets need someone with them at home. Young and senior pets in particular benefit from routines undisturbed. Plan ahead of time to find house and petsitters who will come to you for free!
Next steps to join
Choose Housesitmatch.com for affordable travel, home and petcare. These are the steps to take:
How does it work?
HouseSitMatch helps you find sitters. Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert with trip dates. Housesitters see your advert, they respond and you choose the sitter you want.
Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.9 / 5 Excellent
10 out of 10 for housesitmatch.com
I have had nothing but good and helpful service from the people who run this site, and my experience has been excellent. Tristram Cosgrave – Dog and cat owner, Malaga
Entrepreneur, Founder http://HouseSitMatch.com HOUSESITTING & PETSITTING network, 2016 Winner of The Guardian Small Biz Network Prize
