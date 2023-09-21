Nicole King – Good Morning Spain TV

By Nicole King • 21 September 2023 • 11:14

My life has changed exponentially over the past few years and much has to do with the fall out following Brexit. I anticipated complications importing from the UK but assumed it would be similar to before they joined the EEC: lots of paperwork, more middle-men and more costs. I didn’t take into consideration the human factor, the hurt and resentment of the Customs agents and their ability to delay and maneuver the system to ensure that all UK products got processed last, if at all.

I held out as long as I could but it was so out of my control that I finally decided to give up, there was certainly no joy or satisfaction in chasing orders and trying to appease clients.

I, like many of you, had to find another way to make an income and asked myself what I would like to do. I thought that another television show could be the answer, I love hosting Marbella Now but that’s not a business; it’s my contribution to our community with our Town Hall. I needed to do something with a big independent channel such as TeleMadrid I thought, but I didn’t want to have to travel to Madrid.

It was but days later that I was contacted by an independent channel, not from Madrid but by Andalucia’s largest network. I could hardly believe it myself; I had launched an idea into the ether and suddenly said opportunity arose and right here on my doorstep.

I was totally flattered but I had no concept. Months went by and it was only during a conversation about tried and tested formats that the idea of doing a breakfast show came up. Since then everything else has just been falling into place and the first “Good Morning Spain” will air on Monday September 25th on 7TV Andalucia, at 10am.

It will be hosted by me, accompanied by a wonderful team, all with much experience in their own fields, with professional chefs, nutritionists, health, fitness and travel experts, stylists, sports and a legal team to answer your questions all booked as regulars.

The show will follow the gold standard for morning TV, aimed at anyone planning on moving to the country, coming on holiday or those already here; think a blend of everything from how get your health card to a sneak peak behind the country’s most extravagant homes, travel insights off the beaten track to how to make delicious local dishes and explore Spain’s quirkiest corners.

His Majesty’s Ambassador Hugh Elliott will join the Good Morning Spain team every month to discuss the issues that matter to you most and address your questions.

Good Morning Spain will air from 10 to 11 am every Monday on 7TV Andalucia with repeats on the same channel at different times throughout the week.

Catch up on our YouTube channel and please subscribe: @goodmorningspainTV.