Lib Dems Criticised For Altering Classic Three Lions Song

By John Ensor • 25 September 2023 • 14:16

Image of Lib Dem leader, Ed Davey. Credit: Edwardjdavey/Instagram.com

Is nothing sacred anymore? The Liberal Democrats have sparked controversy by modifying the beloved football anthem, Three Lions, into a song advocating for rejoining the European Union.

On September 25, at the conclusion of their annual conference in Bournemouth, the Lib Dems will sing several parodies, including a reimagined version of the classic ‘It’s Coming Home’ song by David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, which has been cherished by England football fans since 1996.

Political Parody

Members and MPs will get together for the notorious Glee Club event tonight, marking the conclusion of the conference with political renditions of well-known songs. The 32nd Liberator Song Book, available for £5, features the contentious ‘Gold Stars (On My Flag)’ set to the melody of Three Lions. The song laments a ‘referendum full of hate.’

The rewrite continues: ‘Gold stars on the flag, four freedoms still gleaming, glory years of peace, kept us all campaigning. Verse two starts with: ‘So many votes, so many tears, it was all so very near, then we lost, cost so dear,’ and raises hope for the UK’s return to the EU with the chorus: ‘We’ll go back in, we’ll go back, we will go back in.’

Mixed Messages From The Lib Dems

Despite Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey asserting that the party has no intention of advocating for rejoining the EU, foreign affairs spokeswoman Layla Moran has confessed otherwise. Additionally, several activists were spotted donning Rejoiner T-shirts during the conference in Bournemouth.

Conservatives Voice Disdain

Jonathan Gullis, the Conservative MP remarked, ‘What we’ve seen are yet more politicians who are sadly all too willing to sell out our country for their buddies in Brussels.’ He suggested that those unhappy with Brexit should consider relocating to the EU.

Similarly, Conservative Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson expressed his displeasure to the Express, stating, ‘A big thanks…for ruining my week away by reminding me of the political freak show that has been taking place in Bournemouth.’

Tom Hunt, Ipswich Conservative MP and deputy chairman of the Common Sense Group, voiced concerns over the possibility of the Lib Dems forming a coalition with Labour, stating, ‘The idea of them pulling the strings in some sort of left-wing coalition with the Labour Party gives me chills.’

This isn’t the first time the Glee Club has faced criticism; in 2015, they were condemned for including lyrics that mocked the late Liberal Democrat leader Charles Kennedy’s struggle with alcoholism.