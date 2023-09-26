By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 September 2023 • 18:05

Image of Chelsea FC badge. Credit: Creative Commons

According to Italian media outlets, AS Roma are considering offering Chelsea Tammy Abrhama as part of any deal to sign Romelu Lukaku on a permanent basis.

Chelsea have been hamstrung over the past few years having to deal with a huge problem in the form of Lukaku as he’s flopped at Stamford Bridge twice in his career now and his monster wages have put off any club signing him on a permanent basis.

Lukaku cost Chelsea £95 million to bring him back to the club from Inter Milan but just eight goals later he was being shipped back out on loan to the former Serie A champions, but even last season with Inter he only started 19 league games and had a shocking Champions league final cameo.

It’s believed that Lukaku is on a huge £325,000 per week, so it’s no surprise that clubs are put off signing him on a permanent basis, although that could soon change in either January or next summer because he’s thriving under former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Roma To Offer Chelsea Chance To Sign Tammy Abraham

Calciomercatoweb have claimed that Roma could use £35 million academy graduate Abraham as part of any deal to sign Lukaku on a permanent basis as the English striker finds it difficult to get ahead of the Belgian superstar.

Abraham boasted a solid record in front of goal during his time with Chelsea scoring 21 times in 32 league starts but was ultimately shunned out of the spotlight when Lukaku joined the Blues and found his feet out in Rome.

Now though, he could be set for a return to Stamford Bridge as Mauricio Pochettino looks for answers to his side’s goalscoring issues that have seen them fail to find the back of the net in their previous three matches.

Pochettino Desperate For Goals

The former Chelsea man would not be the star-studded striker that many fans would have hoped for to lead the line for Chelsea but perhaps it’s what they need because none of their big-money signings have really made huge impacts since Todd Boehly took ownership of the club.

So, bringing someone in who knows the club and Premier League very well and wouldn’t cost them much, if anything at all, could be the blueprint Chelsea need to try and get some form of success back into the club.

Chelsea would also have an edge over other potential suitors such as Newcastle United, Aston Villa or even Manchester United due to them being able to offer Roma Lukaku as part of any deal, whereas the other clubs would be forced to go for a straight cash deal.