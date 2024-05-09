Holland´s self-made millionaires

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 May 2024 • 9:00

A man with wealth Credit: Anders Kristensen, Pexels

Quote´s Dutch Top 100 Young Self-made Millionaires include only six women this year.

Although an improvement from 2022, with just three women listed, women in the Netherlands continue to face financial difficulties. The Government of the Netherlands revealed that every one in six women in the country are not economically independent, earning an income less than 70 per cent of the net minimum wage.

The wealthiest women of the country include Sharon Hilgers, the founder of My Jewellery, Loes Daniels, founder of Experiencegift and Bibi Lemmers from Flexhaus amongst others, with all three women in the top 50.

The men, include in a number of DJs as Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Hardwell and Sam Feldt are all amongst the top 100 wealthiest men.

Strikingly, 31 of the listed entrepreneurs claim to use AI in their work, including Derk Arts who uses AI in medical science research, Indra den Bakker who employs technology to prevent forest fires and Kai Bakker, whose company Data Chip AI assists accountants. The rising use of AI in the Netherlands highlights the potential of technology, with all of the listed entrepreneurs having no inheritance and being younger than 40 years old.

Concerning the notable difference between men and women´s incomes, the Netherlands recently implemented new strategies to promote equality, including the requirement of 5,000 of the country´s largest companies to ensure an equal participation and income within the two genders, encouraging wealth amongst women.