Key Chelsea Man Secretly Leaves Despite Recent Announcement

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 September 2023 • 13:20

Chelsea fans in celebration at Stamford Bridge.

One of Chelsea’s backroom staff, Bruno Saltor, has quietly left his position a Stamford Bridge amid a background reshuffle from Mauricio Pochettino.

Since Todd Boehly came into the club and took over from Roman Abramhovic, there have been wholesale changes through the club both on and off the pitch, including five different managers – both permanent and interim – having sat in the hot seat.

So, it’s no surprise to see them struggling for continuity and chemistry on the pitch the players are unsure who they are going to be working with and listening to every passing week if Boehly is going to be so trigger-happy with his changes.

As of right now, Boehly has had Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, Frank Lampard and now Pochettino having led the team in several games, and that’s seen them become a laughing stock of the Premier League and regular occupancy of a spot in the Premier League’s bottom half.

Despite Fabrizio Romano confirming that Chelsea have faith in Pochettino and what he’s doing at the club, the same can’t be said for his backroom staff with former Brighton man, Bruno Saltor having been told his time was up at the club.

Bruno Has His Contract Terminated

Amidst Chelsea’s ongoing issue on the pitch, it looks as if the Blues’ boss, Pochettino, is trying to do everything he can to turn the club’s fortunes around, even requesting that one of his assistants be sacked and told to leave.

Bruno was asked to stay on at Chelsea this summer despite Potter – who brought him to the club – being sacked last season as Pochettino reportedly wanted to keep him at Stamford Bridge for the upcoming season, presumably because he will have established a connection with a lot of the players.

Pochettino Looking To Make Changes On And Off The Pitch

However, it hasn’t lasted long because it’s now being reported that Bruno saw his contract terminated by Chelsea a few weeks ago, so it makes it even more bizarre that the Bleus decided to not make a statement or even thank Bruno for what he had done for them.

The assistant coach was tasked with leading the first team on his own last season prior to Lampard’s interim appointment, something he had no experience doing, so to not even receive a public thank you looks very bad on Chelsea’s behalf.