By Aaron Hindhaugh • 25 September 2023 • 13:20

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Chelsea fans have been left furious with Raheem Sterling after yet another disappointing game, especially in the final third.

It was a strong sense of deja vu for Chelsea on the weekend as they once again fell to defeat in the Premier League and once again, under Mauricio Pochettino they were unable to find their scoring boots.

The Blues have now failed to score in three consecutive games in the Premier League, and that includes back-to-back home games against Nottingham Forest and now Aston Villa, having also lost both of those games by a scoreline of just 1-0.

Chelsea’s Struggles Continue

Pochettino is surely starting to come under pressure from both the Chelsea fans and the board as they have one win to their name all season and that was against Luton Town who’ve got just one point on the board all campaign and they simply can’t score goals.

Despite having spent over £1 billion under Todd Boehly, Chelsea currently look like a side that will be fighting off the threat of relegation this season if they continue to start players who have no confidence or ability to perform in the final third at the moment.

This is actually disgraceful. If a picture could sum up Chelsea’s season: pic.twitter.com/7Hbt04i1H4 — Felix (@FelixJohnston_) September 24, 2023

Former Premier League champion, Raheem Sterling, is one of those players who looks to be very low on confidence as he squandered several good chances against Aston Villa and they ultimately came back to haunt him and his Chelsea fans have certainly let him know on social media.

What Have These Chelsea Fans Had To Say?

“Raheem sterling is liability” @Vantizo

“Frank Leboeuf: “Raheem Sterling has never been a top scorer. He has been so clumsy in front of the goal, but he does have other qualities.” @Chelsea_Focus_

“Mykhailo Mudryk is getting better game after game. It’s time to bench that fraud Raheem Sterling for Noni Madueke” @IOluwase

“Raheem sterling is just Useless” @boronze

“This situation and many more clearly point to the fact that Raheem Sterling’s decision making is pathetic. But apparently I’m wrong” @roshaan__kapoor

“Raheem Sterling has 0 link up play. And this was atrocious, cause he wanted to score, rather than giving the tap in to Jackson. And before anyone says “he was offsides anyways”, well, he wasn’t, as shown in the replay. Ball in the net, and VAR could’ve overruled.” @sam_chelseafc

“Raheem Sterling bagged 2 against Luton Town and has done NOTHING since. He’s way past it and should be dropped.” @tanner_clifton

Raheem Sterling Must Step Up His Performances

Sterling was seen as a statement signing when he joined Chelsea from the ever-dominant Manchester City but it’s been everything but that having scored just 12 goals for the Blues since he made his big-money switch to Stamford Bridge which also saw him increase his wages to a mouth-watering £300,000 per week.

There was a key incident with Sterling that appears to have wound up several Chelsea fans as he raced through on goal and instead of passing to Nicolas Jackson who would’ve had an open net he took a shot and it went straight at Emiliano Martinez.

Given how young Chelsea’s other attacking talents are such as Jackson, Nodi Madueke and Cole Palmer, Sterling needs to be stepping up and leading by example on and off the pitch given his vast experience in the Premier League.