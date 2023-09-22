Pundit Hints At Potentially Imminent £1 Billion Chelsea Investment

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 September 2023 • 13:00

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

TalkSport’s Simon Jordan has claimed that it will take Todd Boehly at least £1 billion to fund a new stadium for Chelsea.

Since Roman Abramovic bought Chelsea back in 2003, they have become one of the most dominant and well-known teams across Europe having won numerous Premier League titles and two Champions Leaguers trophies.

However, one thing that has always held them back and been a stick to beat them with is how small their ground, Stamford Bridge, is especially for a team that has competed with Europe’s elite for countless amount of seasons.

Stamford Bridge holds 40,173 fans, and that puts them behind the biggest stadiums in England and currently ranks them ninth out of the 20 Premier League teams, even below the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Todd Boehly Keen On Building New Chelsea Stadium

Abramhovic long had plans to build a new state-of-the-art stadium for Chelsea, but given where their current ground is located, wedged in a housing estate it has become very difficult to get any sort of planning permission approved.

Despite the opposition from residents and people of the coal community, Todd Boehly is looking to revive the old plans and try to push forward a new stadium, to go along with his £1 billion spending on transfer fees.

Jordan doesn’t believe this is a very viable option and will cost ludicrous amounts of money if it ever gets the green light.

New Stadium Will Cost Chelsea At Least £1 Billion

He said: “Forget about it, if you want to build a 60,000 – 70,000 seater stadium to keep up with the Arsenal and Tottenham’s of this world, then you are going to be spending, in London, with all that goes with it, you’re going to be spending £1 billion.”

It has been reported in the past that Tottenham Hotspur’s fantastic new stadium cost them £1 billion, but given the economic climate and how the cost of most things, especially raw materials, have shot up in recent years, Boehly can expect to pay £1 billion at a very minimum, but it would likely shatter through that valuation.

As long as Chelsea are playing at a relatively small stadium, it will continue to hold them back in a sense, which is hard to believe given their financial clout under Boehly, but they could become a genuine superpower in football if they had a stadium like Spurs’.