By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 September 2023 • 13:40
Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium.
Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
According to reports, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is said to be willing to sell some of his shares in Chelsea as an investment group including John Terry waits in the wings.
Boehly was seen as a saviour in large parts by Chelsea fans when Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the club due to his ties with Russia and Vladimir Putin who invaded Ukraine, as he came along to take the club off of the former owner’s hands.
Many people questioned if he would be able to do what Abramhovic had done at Stamford Bridge by spending a lot of money and luring some of the very top talents in world football to Chelsea, but there is no longer a debate around that.
Since Bohely came into Chelsea he has spent over £1 billion on new signings but that is yet to yield any sort of positive results with their squad very bloated, yet still looking on paper at least, poor, and they are now marooned in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Given how free spending Boehly has been it’s no surprise that he is now – not actively seeking – but open to external investment as he looks to protect his own capital and his own cash in what is a volatile footballing market.
🚨 John Terry is interested in buying a 10% stake in Chelsea alongside tech businessman Harley Kisberg.
(Source: @Matt_Law_DT) pic.twitter.com/ujYw50gKYL
— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 19, 2023
The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that Chelsea and England legend, John Terry, is part of a group who are trying to put a plan together and get the money sorted to buy a stake in Chelsea, something that Boehly is reportedly very open to.
This could be seen as a worrying thing for Chelsea fans though because Boehly could already be getting cold feet and worried about how expensive it is to run a top football club if he is willing to relinquish his take in the club so soon.
However, it should also be seen as a very wise thing because getting someone such as Terry involved in a prominent position at Chelsea will only do good things for them when it comes to making footballing decisions as he’s been there and done it at the very top, so can help guide Boehly along the way.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
