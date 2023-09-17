By Aaron Hindhaugh • 17 September 2023 • 18:30

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea fans have ripped into summer signing Nicolas Jackson after his latest fumble, in front of goal that cost him what would’ve been just his second goal for the Blues.

The Blues once again put in a dismal display in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino and continue to look far from a side who have spent over £1 billion under Todd Boehly’s ownership as they find themselves marooned in the bottom half with just one win to their name.

Pochettino cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines against Bournemouth as he saw his side create plenty of chances and even rattled the woodwork on two separate occasions, but once again, his attacking players were incapable of finding the back of the net, but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort as Chelsea tried their luck 14 times at the Vitality Stadium.

Chelsea fail to win in the Premier League

Jackson – who is leading the line for Chelsea this season – did hit the post for the Blues but that was as good as this afternoon got with the Senegalese international missing a free header from less than six yards out as the game crept towards second half added time and his lack of top class ability and confidence was on show moments earlier with a shocking strike.

The striker has just one league goal to his name this season and has had a lot of pressure heaped onto his shoulders following a pre-season injury to Christopher Nkunku, his confidence looks to be at an all-time low and that’s impacting his ability on the pitch, which is obvious for everyone to see after he skyed an effort high, wide and almost out of the ground from an awkward angle and Chelsea fans were left fuming.

Nicolas Jackson, was supposedly the next Drogba 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/EWWBMbmNbR — Commodore. (@CdoreIsRed) September 17, 2023

What have these Chelsea fans been saying?

“Pochettino and Nicolas Jackson, you’ll not escape what is meant for you” @SymplyBrodd

“Under Roman Abrahamovic this Nicolas Jackson will be a backup striker for Chelsea, but under this Todd Boehly with the useless project they carried at hand, this team is full of average/inexperience players” @AbolayorWasiu

“Nicolas Jackson good footballer, terrible striker.” @SignEveryone

“They’ve all been so disappointing. Nicolas Jackson is actually painful to watch” @PointGods

“Nicolas Jackson is becoming a clown in Chelsea.” @triceuka

Time for Pochettino to drop Jackson

The new Chelsea manager has certainly put a lot of faith in his young striker and looked to back him at every opportunity to try and ensure his confidence remained high, however, after yet another shocking display that cost the Blues all three points, it could be time for a change.

Despite the amount of money spent under Boehly, Chelsea are still very short of options at centre forward, but it could be time for them to throw academy graduate, Armando Broja, in at the deep end and see if he can do any better than Jackson, although that may require Pochettino to take a gamble on the striker’s fitness.