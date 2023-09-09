By Aaron Hindhaugh • 09 September 2023 • 9:10

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Chelsea are once again rueing their bad luck of late with star international Romeo Lavia potentially missing several Premier League games due to injury.

Lavia was a big-money transfer over the summer from Southampton with Chelsea beating off stiff competition from Premier League rival Liverpool by splashing out £50 million on the Belgian international, but he is yet to feature for the Blue due to an injury he sustained while on the south coast.

The Belgian star has been forced to watch on from the stands since making the move to Chelsea, but this latest international break was seen as his chance to regain his full fitness and prove to Mauricio Pochettino that he was ready to become a regular starter.

Romeo Lavia picks up fresh injury

However, with just over a week to go until Chelsea get their Premier League campaign back underway, Lavia has reportedly sustained a muscular injury during training and was forced to limp out of the session, with Chelsea’s injury luck refusing to change under Pochettino.

Chelsea have already seen players such as Reece James and Christopher Nkunku spend time on the sidelines after picking up significant muscular injuries, so Pochettino must be thinking what has he done wrong for his payers to encounter this rotten luck?

🇧🇪🚨 Romeo Lavia just got injured at training session today with #ChelseaFC.

🤒📊 Could be a muscle tear at the ankle… More to follow. #CFC #DiablesRouges — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) September 8, 2023

It’s still unclear as to how serious Lavia’s injury is but some reports are claiming that Chelsea are already fearing the worst and believe the midfielder could now face an ‘extended period’ out of the first team.

Chelsea suffer more injury news ahead of Premier League return

Pochettino will be gutted if Lavia is to miss any amount of time because he will be desperate to unleash a midfield trio of the Blegian ace, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, who have all moved to Stamford Bridge in 2023 for eyewatering amounts of money.

However, it’s not as if the Blues are short of options in midfield with Conor Gallagher the obvious candidate to continue his role in the middle of the pitch if Lavia is to be absent for several weeks, and given his connection to the cub he will always give maximum effort when wearing the famous Chelsea shirt.