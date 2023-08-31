Transfer News: Chelsea Lodge £21 Million Bid For Brazilian Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 18:20

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have made an opening offer to Corinthians for Brazilian superstar Gabriel Moscardo.

Chelsea have been incredibly active and aggressive in three consecutive transfer windows since Todd Boehly took ownership of the London-based club and once they complete the signing of England U-21 international Cole Palmer from Chelsea, they will have splashed out over £1 billion.

The Blues have already recruited very heavily this summer with the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to name a few, but that certainly hasn’t stopped Boehly from handing Mauricio Pochettino from whatever he asks for.

Yesterday, there was no more than just talks about who the final attacking player was that Pochettino was craving this transfer window, but fast forward a few hours and Romano had revealed that Palmer was very much of interest to the former Champions League winners.

Chelsea lodge bid for Brazilian sensation

The deal came from nowhere and advanced very quickly as within the following hours Chelsea had agreed a deal with Manchester City and Palmer had a medical scheduled for today as that looked to be the end of Chelsea’s impressive summer business.

However, today’s news only reinforces the idea that Chelsea have a seemingly bottomless pit of money for whoever is managing the Chelsea first team, as they have just launched an interesting £21 million offer for teenage sensation Moscardo, who would be a signing for the future.

The 17-year-old has only made six league appearances in Brazil for Corinthians but given his prominence in the first team this season, Chelsea believe he is worth shelling out a rather large fee for, despite being in the premature years of his footballing career.

Boehly to surpass over £1 billion spending

Given his age and inexperience at first-team level, it would make sense for Chelea to conclude this transfer and then immediately send him back out on loan to Corinthians.

This is because he would be a Chelsea player, but is way too young and inexperienced so going back to his home country and the comforts of Corinthians would be the best possible outcome for everyone involved, enable his development, and stop any possible stagnation of his career.