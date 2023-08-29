Chelsea Set To Make Double Swoop For Talented Barcelona Stars

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 August 2023 • 13:45

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Chelsea are seemingly far from done in this transfer window with the Blues set to make a double swoop for Barcelona attackers Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

The Blues have already splashed out well over £350 million on new arrivals this summer as Todd Boehly continues to flex his financial muscles and help his third manager, Mauricio Pochettino, have all the tools necessary to make Chelsea genuine title contenders.

However, Pochettino and Boehly will have been hoping for a much better start to the season than the one they’ve experienced having won just one game in the league thus far and the Argentine boss currently has his side sat in a disappointing 10th position.

Pochettino is clearly intent on bringing attacking football to Stamford Bridge this season judging by his recruitment in the transfer market with four new arrivals having come through the door and now, it seems as though a new duo could well be on their way to the capital.

Chelsea keen on signing Barcelona duo

According to reports, Chelsea are willing to make a move for Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres, with both players having Premier League experience from their times with both Leeds United and Manchester City respectively.

If the Blues are able to pull off this double signing from cash-desperate Barcelona it would be a huge coup given their talents and experience, however, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea either need those two attackers or if Pochettino could even find a place for them in his bloated squad.

Even if Chelsea are able to move some players on and create some space, both physically and financially, it would be a huge ask for them to sign both players given the competition for their signatures in the Premier League and even the very wealthy Saudi Pro League.

Todd Boehly looking to splash more cash

It’s believed that Newcastle United are long-term admirers of Torres who can play anywhere across the front line so would add superb versatility to whichever club he ends up playing for this season, whereas Raphinha has been linked to Arsenal in recent times.

Chelse seriously don’t need more incomings this transfer window and would simply be stockpiling for the sake of it, however, turning down the chance to sign one of, if not both, Raphinha and Torres would be very difficult to do given their abilities.