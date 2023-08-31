Chelsea Set To Sell International Amid Mega £40 Million Deal

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 13:45

Image of Chelsea sign outside Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Google maps - Nur Nadhihah Mohd Nasser

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Chelsea midfielder, Conor Gallagher in the final hours of the transfer window.

Spurs are on the search for further reinforcements before Friday’s deadline with Postecoglou tasting a bit of reality earlier this week as his Tottenham side were dumped out of the Carabao Cup in the Second Round against fellow Premier League outfit Fulham on penalties.

Tottenham are looking at a lot of options and were linked with now Brighton-bound Ansu Fati in response to losing Harry Kane earlier in the window, but that’s not all, as they have been reportedly keeping an eye on players such as Gallagher from Chelsea, Eberechi Eze, and Brennan Johnson.

The latter two are said to be high up on Postecoglou’s wanted list, but as is usually the case when working with Daniel Levy, Spurs are unwilling to go above and beyond to hand their manager what he wants and are said to be balking at the quoted prices for both of those attackers.

Spurs eyeing up move for Gallagher

However, Gallagher from Chelsea could well be far more attainable, mainly because of Cole Palmer’s imminent arrival at Stamford Bridge amid the Blues and Manchester City coming to an agreement on a surprising deal just hours before deadline day.

Gallagher burst onto the scene for everyone to see when he starred for Crystal Palace on loan during the 2021/22 season but since returning to his boyhood club Chelsea, consistency has been difficult to come by and now looks to be getting forced out of the first team picture.

With the likes of Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, and now Palmer all arriving under Mauricio Pochettino’s watchful eye, it would suggest that he’s not overly convinced by Gallagher’s ability to perform at the top level, leaving the door open for Tottenham to make their move.

Chelsea willing to sell once Palmer is signed

All that needs to happen now is for Spurs to offload Manchester United target Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, which would free up a first-team squad spot and also some money to spend, so it’s going to be a case of one-in and one-out in North London in the coming days.

Given Gallagher’s age and room for growth, losing Hojbjerg and replacing him with the England international would certainly be regarded as a major upgrade for Spurs and Postecoglou, so it looks to be an exciting end to the summer for Tottenham fans.