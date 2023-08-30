By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 August 2023 • 13:15

Spurs players pictured warming up pre-match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are now in direct talks with Barcelona over a potential loan deal for Ansu Fati.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to still be active in the remaining few days of the transfer window as the Spurs head coach goes in search of more attacking options that could help fill the massive void left by former star striker Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich.

Kane leaving Spurs had been on the cards for several years after he attempted to force a transfer through to Manchester City back in 2021 and while nothing materialised on that front, Spurs; inability to kick on and compete with the Premier League’s elite was finally too much for Kane as he moved abroad in search of silverware in Bavaria.

As things stand, the only attacking reinforcements to have arrived this summer are James Maddison – who could be classed as a midfielder – and Manor Solomon who is yet to start a league game for Tottenham, so Posetcoglou is right to be itching for mor recruits.

Spurs have never been the most lavish spenders apart from when they sold Gareth Bale to Real Madrid and everyone knew how that splurge turned out, so the fact that they are seemingly content on Richarlsion being their only natural striker isn’t a surprise, but is still worrying.

Understand Tottenham are now in contact with Barça to negotiate for Ansu Fati deal on loan until June 2024. ⚪️🇪🇸 #THFC Discussions about conditions of the deal but Barça want 100% of the salary covered. Ansu, also presented to Chelsea as opportunity but no former approach yet. pic.twitter.com/AxXVrmVqcW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

However, Postecoglou appears keen on getting goals from all over the pitch this season instead of relying on one main striker, with Son Heung-min, Maddison, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski all expected to chip in this term, and they could be soon joined by one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Transfer guru Romano has revealed that Spurs are speaking with cash-strapped Barcelona over the possibility of bringing in 20-year-old Fati in on loan for the season and their good relationship could well be something that helps speed this deal along following Tottenham’s willingness to take Clement Lenglet on loan last term.

Fati burst on the scene back in 2021 with Barcelona and is even a Spain international but injuries and a lack of consistency have seen him fall down the pecking order, although he did manage to core 10 goals across all competitions last campaign, and working under a highly motivational and talented coach such as Postecoglou could be what he needs to get his career back on track.

Spurs will have to move quickly though to conclude a deal with just two days left of the transfer window and also because of the stiff comeption frm rivals such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City who ahve all kept a keen eye on the speedy winger in recent times.